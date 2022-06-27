COVID-19 boosters: Who's eligible and when to get them

According to the CDC, your COVID-19 booster shot eligibility is dependent on the type of vaccine you received, your age and your immune system.

HOUSTON — Medical experts are encouraging folks to get their COVID-19 booster shots after seeing a rise in the number of people contracting the virus. But many are confused as to when to get their next dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your booster shot eligibility is dependent on the type of vaccine you received, your age and your immune system.

COVID-19 boosters for those not immunocompromised

(The information below is directly from the CDC for those who are NOT moderately or severely immunocompromised)

Pfizer COVID-19 shots

Children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a third shot at least eight weeks after getting their second shot.

For those who are five years old and older who received the Pfizer COVID-19 shot, they can receive their booster at least five months after their second shot.

And those who are 50 years and older should get their second booster (fourth Pfizer shot) at least four months after their third shot.

Moderna COVID-19 shots

Children between 6 months and 17 years old who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a third shot

Those 18 years and older who received the Moderna COVID-19 shot can receive their booster shot in at least five months after their second shot.

Those 50 years of age and older should get their second booster/fourth Moderna shot in at least four months after their third shot.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots

Those who are 18 years and older can get their first Johnson & Johnson booster shot at least two months after their last shot.

People who are 18 years and older who received two Johnson & Johnson shots can get a second booster at least four months after the last shot.

And people who are 50 years and older should get the second booster shot at least four months after their last shot

COVID-19 boosters for those immunocompromised

(Information below is provided by the CDC for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised)

Pfizer COVID-19 shots

Children who are between the ages of 6 months and 4 years and who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a third shot at least eight weeks after their second shot.

Children who are between 5 and 11 years old can receive a third shot at least four weeks after their second shot and a booster shot at least three months after their third shot.

And those 12 years of age and older can receive a third shot at least four weeks after their second shot and their first booster at least three months after their third shot. The second booster can be received at least four months after the first.

Moderna COVID-19 shots

Children who are between the ages of 6 months and 17 years who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a third shot at least four weeks after the second

For those who are 18 years of age older who got the Moderna COVID-19 shot, they can get a third shot at least four weeks after the second. They can also get their first booster at least three months after their third shot. The second booster can be taken at least four months after the first.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots

Those who are 18 years of age and older can get their second Johnson & Johnson shot in at least four weeks after their first shot. They can also receive their first booster at least two months after the second shot.

A second booster can be taken at least four months after the first booster.

