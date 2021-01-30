Community groups ramping up efforts to get North Texans registered for COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration events are being scheduled in some of Dallas' most vulnerable and underserved communities.

DALLAS — Community organizers across Southern Dallas are working hard to get as many people as possible registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A pop-up health fair outside Zumwalt Middle School in Oak Cliff was an opportunity to offer free health screenings and COVID-19 testing to community members. Organizers also took time to register families for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Naeema Young of Golden Life Wellness Center Dallas said the health fair event was significant since the community has been described as a health care desert. It’s also an area where coronavirus cases are high.

”A large percentage of the residents in District 3 don’t have much transportation. So you have to travel for miles to get to a reputable medical facility,” Young said.

The health care providers are tackling neighborhoods across Oak Cliff.

“We’re making sure that we’re doing the grassroots work to get those people and get them in touch with the vaccine,” Young explained.

Data released by Dallas County Health and Human Services breaks down the vaccine registration numbers by race. It shows under 10% of the registrants are Black. Hispanic residents make up 16% of those who registered. More than 60% of those signing up for the vaccine are white.

Young wants to help increase the registration numbers across the vulnerable demographic she serves in Southern Dallas.

“If they need advocacy, if they have literacy challenges, if they have technological challenges, we want to be able to hold their hand through that process. Because we don’t want those to be the reason why someone is left behind,” Young explained.

Several organizations are partnering to offer COVID-19 Vaccine Registration events on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Among them:

Get Out the Vaccine Registration Drive

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bethel AME Church

1638 E. Ann Arbor

Dallas, TX 75216

Co-hosted by Councilwoman Carolyn Arnold and Dallas County Democratic Party Community Project

District 3 Drive Up Community Vaccine Registration Site

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dallas Executive Airport

5303 Challenger Drive

Dallas, TX 75237

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

South Oak Cliff High School

3601 South Marsalis Avenue

Dallas, TX 75216