Collin County to receive nearly 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines, Judge Chris Hill says

Collin County Health Care Services says cities and school districts in the county are ready to provide 2,000 vaccines per day right now.

Collin County will receive 6,975 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine next week. Judge Chris Hill said the Texas Department of State Health Services information the county of the doses they would receive Wednesday morning.

Hill said in a release that cities and school districts in the county are ready to provide 2,000 vaccines per day right now.

By working with a private sector partner, Hill said Collin County Health Care Services will be able to more than triple distribution to 6,000 doses per day at each location starting Jan. 25.

The department's local partners have already provided multiple locations where people can get the vaccine.



Hill said Collin County Health Care Services has requested 10,000 doses immediately, 14,000 doses for the week of Jan. 18 and 42,000 doses for the week of Jan. 25 and each week after.

Hill said the 6,975 vaccine doses next week will go to the following Collin County locations:

2,000 doses (Moderna vaccine) to Collin County Health Care Services

2,000 doses (Moderna vaccine) to McKinney Fire Department

2,000 doses (Moderna vaccine) to Allen Fire Department

975 doses (Pfizer vaccine) to a local hospital, not yet identified