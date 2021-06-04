City of Dallas says 18 kids under 18 years vaccinated at Potter's House site

The City said these individuals were under the age of 18 years, in the Dallas County registration database, and received an invitation to schedule an appointment.

DALLAS — The City of Dallas said Tuesday it has learned of 18 children who were vaccinated at the Potter's House.

The City said these individuals were under the age of 18 years, in the Dallas County registration database, and received an invitation to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Moderna vaccine is only approved for people 18 years and over.

City officials said they have instituted a process to check each person's birthday twice before they are vaccinated, instead of the previous process, which just checked whether the person's name matched the person registered.

"We will be monitoring this process and make additional improvements as needed," the City said in a statement.

The City of Dallas opened the vaccine hub at the Potters House in early March as the City phased out its hub at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The City said its self-reported data shows seven entries in the 0-9 age group -- four reporting 6 years and three reporting 7 -- but that data is anonymous and impossible to verify. City officials said it "is likely a self-reported data entry error."

"We do know that these entries came in from the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center location and we did not vaccinate anyone in that age bracket at this site," an official statement said in part.