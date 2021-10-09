‘Risks are too high not to be vaccinated’: Dallas community leaders continue to host pop-up COVID clinics in most vulnerable communities

Organizers are bringing more vaccine clinics into communities where residents say trust is among factors making them hesitant about getting the shot.

DALLAS — Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are continuing across Dallas County.

Neighbors in zip code 75216 were invited to attend a vaccine distribution event at The Loop apartments Friday afternoon. Organizers said they were intentional about hosting the vaccine clinic, since the community is one of Dallas County’s most vulnerable areas and among neighborhoods where vaccination rates remain low.

“It takes all of us. It takes that village,” said Pat Ford, a community organizer and founder of Dallas Community Fellowship, Inc.

Ford said she recognized a need for a vaccine clinic in the community, and rallied staff from Dallas County, the State of Texas, Be a Match, Amerigroup and others to help host the event.

”It is a big concern, because now it was the adults. Now, it’s our babies. So I really want to try to make sure that the parents understand this pandemic and get the best help and support to provide for them,” said Ford.

The recent surge of positive cases of COVID-19, the continuing spread of the delta variant, and the presence of the mu variant are top of mind for many neighbors.

Yet, vaccine hesitancy remains an obstacle.

“I don’t think it’s a big challenge. I think it’s more trust,” said Ford.

Other community leaders are addressing issues and barriers to getting vaccine.

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett has been speaking with residents and monitoring COVID-19 data across District 100.

”We are looking at hospitals that are full. We are lacking in bed availability,” said Crockett.

The state lawmaker is among partners hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dallas ISD’s Townview Magnet Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine and boosters will be administered during this event. Tickets to the State Fair of Texas will be issued to the first 50 people who get the vaccine.

“Right now, we’ve just got to weigh the risks. And the risks are too high not to be vaccinated,” said Crockett.