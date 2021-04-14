Churches and schools open as neighborhood vaccine clinics in Dallas County

A growing number of trusted neighborhood sites have become vaccine distribution centers in Dallas County.

DALLAS — A growing number of churches and schools are opening as community vaccine clinics in Dallas County.

Neighbors in the Hamilton Park area of North Dallas visited the COVID-19 testing site and vaccine clinic at a local church on Wednesday.

”We’ve got about 749 houses in this community,” said Art Mosely with Hamilton Park United Methodist Church.

The church partnered with Palmer Pharmacy Plus, and other agencies, to run a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing site. The groups made doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

”I was able to walk here,” said neighbor James Jones.

He is among those who said they have been trying to get the vaccine for weeks, without luck, until now.

”A lot of times, they don’t have the people on the phone to be able to answer questions,” Jones explained.

Organizers say they know long lines at regional vaccine hubs are an issue for some people. Transportation and technology challenges are realities for many. Recent issues delaying the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine aren’t helping to ease some people’s concerns.

”I think, honestly, at this point we understand there is some hesitancy and rightfully so, within the community. But I think right now, we understand that for us to get back to that idea of normalcy, again, that this vaccine is probably the best way forward for us to do that,” explained David Rankine, a testing coordinator for Wednesday’s vaccine and COVID-19 testing event.

DeSoto ISD was also busy running a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the gymnasium of DeSoto High School’s Freshmen Campus on Wednesday.

”I just don’t want to get sick like a lot of people,” said Francisco Granados.

DeSoto ISD and its partner, Methodist Health System, are marking the Pfizer vaccine available for more than 1,000 staffers, students, and community members.

”Honestly, so many people were like, 'I wanted to get it, but I didn’t know what to do.' So, you have people that are hands-on helping everybody,” said DeSoto ISD Board President Amanda Sargent.