Call for vaccines and volunteers intensifies as eligibility expansion announced

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas took a Texas-sized step toward vaccine eligibility Tuesday. While providers will continue to prioritize older adults, all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 29.

"We knew it was coming at some point. We didn't know when it was coming," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

So far more than 3 million Texans have had the vaccine -- mostly limited to pre-assigned groups like the elderly, first responders, and those with underlying health conditions. Denton County Judge Andy Eads is proud of the progress made since the vaccine rollout began.

"We are excited to hear that news. This is something we have been waiting for," said Eads.

Eads says the county has filtered through a waitlist of nearly 400,000, and now less than 10,000 people on that waitlist are left to be invited to the Texas Motor Speedway vaccine site.

Waitlists across the state will surely skyrocket. It's why judges recommend people sign up on multiple lists.

"We still use vulnerability to determine who gets the shot. If we got 10 shots, the 10 most vulnerable would get that," said Jenkins.

So far only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16-year-olds and up. "We've been doing a lot of Pfizer vaccine, very little Moderna. A lot of Pfizer has been sent to us by the state," said Eads.

The latest registration for a COVID-19 vaccine went live late Tuesday with Denton County. Click here to fill out the form.

Jenkins says the expansion is a moot point if there are no vaccines and no volunteers. He says both are needed badly. Jenkins says the county needs an estimated 66,000 vaccines per week from January to reach herd immunity by June. Most weeks have been well short of that which means it will take longer for the county to move toward herd immunity. Jenkins recommends people visit the following site to sign up to volunteer.