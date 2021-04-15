Budweiser offering free beer if you've been vaccinated

Bud's new ad celebrates safely reuniting with those we’ve missed most during quarantine over a beer.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Anheuser-Busch wants you to reunite with your buds once you receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Budweiser announced it is rewarding those over the age of 21 who show they’ve gotten the vaccine with a free round of beer.

Consumers can upload proof they got a vaccine (i.e. a selfie with their vaccination sticker or card) to ABeerOnBud.com to enter to receive a free round of Bud.

No purchase is necessary to get the free Bud. The reward will come via a $5 virtual debit card that can be used to purchase a Budweiser beer.

> Above video: Budweiser skipped its iconic in-game Super Bowl spot for the first time in 37 years.

The brand is sharing its anthem ad, “Reunited with Buds,” featuring its beloved Clydesdales and puppy, that celebrates our favorite bars as they start to reopen. Set to Queen’s legendary hit “Don’t Stop Me Now,” the new ad encourages consumers to get a vaccine and do their part to contribute to a safe return to bars.

Krispy Kreme announced in March it's giving free doughnuts to anyone with proof of vaccination, all year long.

Any customer with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating locations nationwide. The iconic doughnut shop specifies that any guests who have received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

All you need to show is your vaccination card to redeem your doughnut — a vaccine sticker is not valid.

Welcome back, Buds.

Get a round on us when you show you’ve been vaccinated at https://t.co/o34HFqGtID pic.twitter.com/KCUbnsqlCR — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 15, 2021

