As COVID-19 vaccination numbers rise, more attractions set to reopen in Fort Worth

Some places will reopen just in time for summer break.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As COVID-19 vaccination numbers rise, more families are getting out of the house and more family-oriented options are on the way.

There were plenty of smiles and sunshine at the Fort Worth Zoo Wednesday, where families were getting their first look at the new Elephant Springs habitat, which opened last week.

More families have come out to the zoo in recent days and weeks, according to Avery Elander, zoo spokesperson.

“It’s so nice to be able to connect again with one another" Elander said. "You can make memories with your family, perhaps family members you haven’t seen in months or a year, so we’re really happy to be able to have this space and provide these opportunities for the community."

For families looking for more activities out of the house, there are more options on the way.

Public libraries will open back up to full hours and full days June 1, according to the City of Fort Worth. City officials said masking, temperature checks, screening questions and reduced occupancy will still be required.

Community centers are now allowing full access to facilities and rentals at 75% capacity.

Youth sports are returning to a regular schedule and athletic field reservations have resumed.

Fort Worth Aquatics has begun planning for the 2021 season and hiring efforts are underway.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History has been closed for months because of health concerns, then damages caused by February’s winter storm. The museum plans to reopen on weekends in late June.

The new options come just in time for warmer weather and summer break, when families will need more activities for their kids.

“It’s beyond important for their development for their social aspect for their learning,” said Michelle Mackenzie, who took her kids to the zoo Wednesday.

Mackenzie sees things starting to change for the better, and hopes for even brighter days ahead.

“I love it that everybody is out here enjoying themselves and getting back to life and getting comfortable,” said Mackenzie.