3 more hospitals in North Texas will receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

Nineteen hospitals in Texas are expected to receive shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Four hospitals, including Methodist Dallas Medical Center, received and administered the vaccine to frontline staff Monday.

Parkland, UT-Southwestern, and Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth are among the hospitals in North Texas that expect to receive the vaccine Tuesday.

Parkland Hospital will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. as frontline staff and senior leaders will receive their first dose of the vaccine at the event.

Texas Health Harris Methodist is expected to be the first hospital in Tarrant County, netting 5,850 doses, according to the state. Cook Children’s Medical Center said it expected doses by the end of the week but didn’t know the exact time frame.

"The good news is—the vaccine's coming,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “The news I don't want to quit putting out there is: don't let your guard down. Wear the masks. Do the social distancing."

Teresa Mata, 51, who is a mother of four, was the first person in the state to be vaccinated. She's an environmental services worker at Methodist Dallas.

By the end of the week, the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council expects around 50,000 frontline workers to join her.

Pfizer is shipping its vaccine directly to the providers via FedEx and UPS, state officials said.

The facilities scheduled to receive the vaccine Tuesday include the following: