COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 40 new deaths for second time in past six days

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says deaths will be high for at least the next two weeks because of reported cases from December and January.

This story will be continuously updated on Feb. 1, 2021.

Dallas County health officials added 40 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total count to 2,231 since the first reported death in March.

This matches the highest reported deaths reported in a single day, which happened last Wednesday.

These deaths range from a Duncanville woman in her 30s to a Mesquite woman in her 90s. All but nine had high-risk underlying health conditions.

About 22% of all deaths reported in the county have been connected to long-term care facilities, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,427 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 40 Deaths,

Local officials also reported 1,427 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, 106 of which are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

This bring's Dallas County's total case count to 229,090.

Jenkins says deaths will be high for at least the next two weeks because of reported cases from December and January.

Tarrant County hospitalizations below 1,100 for third straight day

Tarrant County Public Health announced there are currently 1,048 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday.

This is now the third straight day the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been below 1,100. The last time that happened in Tarrant County was from Dec. 17—19.

Health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths Monday. These deaths range from a Forest Hill man in his 30s to a Fort Worth man older than 90. All but two had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health also added 1,887 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total count to 220,685.

Collin County adds 326 new cases

There are 326 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Collin County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This is the second consecutive day the county has had less than 400 daily cases. The last time that happened was on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

Collin County Public Health also reported there are currently 467 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The record daily-high happened on Jan. 4 when there were 575 hospitalizations.

Denton County has fewer than 10 open ICU beds for 11th straight day

Denton County Public Health says the county currently has eight available ICU beds in its hospitals. COVID-19 patients make up 56% of the occupied ICU beds.

The last time the county had at least 10 open ICU beds was on Jan. 21.

There are currently 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Denton County, up from 169 the previous day.

The record daily-high happened on Jan. 11 when there were 235 hospitalizations.

Health officials also reported 600 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total count to 54,154.

There were seven new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, health officials say.

The deaths include: