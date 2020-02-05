US death toll passes 65,000 from COVID-19; cases in Italy declining

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world on Saturday.

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, May 2, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Key updates

Number of beds used to treat COVID-19 patients in Italy on the decline

The U.S. death toll passed 65,000 early Saturday morning.

New York nursing home links 98 deaths to virus.

There have been more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of midnight ET Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 65,000 people have died and 164,000 have recovered. The U.S. has conducted 6.5 million tests.

Worldwide, over 3.3 million people have been confirmed with COVID-19, more than 1 million of whom have recovered. There have been nearly 239,000 deaths around the globe.

COVID-19 cases in Italy on the decline

The number of beds treating COVID-19 patients continued to decline as Italy prepared to ease its strict lockdown measures on Monday.

The Civil Protection Agency said that there were 212 fewer people hospitalized with the virus and 39 fewer in intensive care in the past 24 hours, numbers that have been consistently easing in recent weeks. That has given authorities confidence to be able to cope with any new spike in cases as more businesses reopen and individuals are allowed more freedom to move around their towns and cities of residence.

At the same time, the number of dead nudged up the most in 11 days — by 474 — and the number of people who have recovered from the virus was the lowest in more than two weeks. Italy has registered the most deaths after the United States, at 28,710.

NY nursing home reports 98 deaths linked to coronavirus

A New York City nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had the coronavirus — a staggering death toll that shocked public officials.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place.”

It is hard to say whether the spate of deaths at the Isabella Geriatric Center, in Manhattan, is the worst nursing home outbreak yet in the U.S., because even within the city facilities have chosen to report fatalities in different ways. A state tally of nursing home deaths released Friday listed only 13 at the home.

There are plans to reopen some businesses in Singapore before mid-May

Singapore will let selected businesses reopen from May 12 in a cautious rollback of a two-month partial lockdown despite rising coronavirus infections among foreign workers.

Saturday, the city-state reported 447 new cases to take its total to 17,548. About 85% of the confirmed infections are linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.