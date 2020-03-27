Two Baylor Scott & White employees have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Friday morning.

According to a news release, the two employees worked out of a location in Southlake. The location will be temporarily closed as crews clean and sanitize the clinic.

The ages of the employees or their current health conditions have not been released at this time.

Hospital officials said they do not believe any patients were exposed.

"To the best of our knowledge, we do not believe any patients were exposed to these staff members, as the staff members did not interact with patients at the time of their symptoms," officials released in a written statement.

Baylor Scott & White said its employees have been following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have an unwavering commitment to the safety of our patients, staff, and visitors, and we are committed to helping our communities navigate the uncertainty of this virus," Baylor Scott & White said in a news release.

