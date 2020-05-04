More than 2,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have now tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials have reported at least 40 deaths as a result.

The first case in North Texas was announced on March 9 in Collin County. The first case reported in Ellis County was on March 17.

Timeline:

As of April 4: 32 cases, 2 deaths, 2 recoveries

On April 4: Ellis County health officials confirmed the county's second COVID-19 related death. The patient was an 88-year-old Ennis woman. Officials said there are currently 28 active cases of COVID-19.

On April 2: Ellis County health officials confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total amount of cases to 27.

On April 1: Health officials confirmed there are a total of 25 active cases in Ellis County, and one death.

On March 30: Ellis County health officials confirmed the county had its first death related to COVID-19. In addition, the county reported one additional case.

On March 28: Ellis County health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 15.

On March 27: County officials confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 13.

On March 26: Ellis County Local Health Authorities identified five more cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 10.

On March 22: Ellis County Local Health Authorities identified two more cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to officials, these cases are a Midlothian man in hospital isolation after community spread and a woman outside Ennis in home isolation after community spread.

On March 21: Ellis County Local Health Authorities identified the third case of COVID-19 in the county. This case is a Waxahachie man who is now in home isolation after community spread.

On March 20: The Ellis County Local Health Authority confirmed a Palmer man had tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently isolating at home after getting the virus through community spread

On March 17: Authorities identified the first positive case of the novel coronavirus in the county, a Maypearl woman isolating at home after getting the virus through community spread.

