Three Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Three Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House Democratic Caucus said on Saturday.

Nearly 60 lawmakers are in Washington after fleeing the state on Monday to break quorum in the House, in an effort to block GOP-backed election reform bills in the special legislative session. Most of those representatives are staying together in the same hotel.

Caucus officials said one member, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Friday night and immediately informed the caucus. Members and staff took rapid tests, all of which were negative.

However, on Saturday morning, two additional members, who are also both fully vaccinated, tested positive on a rapid test. One has mild symptoms, according to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The three members who tested positive will all receive PCR tests, which is more accurate and sensitive than the rapid test, the Statesman reported. They will isolate for 10 days. Following CDC guidance, fully vaccinated people who came in contact with those who tested positive will only take additional precautions if they show symptoms.

The caucus did not release the names of the three members who tested positive.

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols,” said House Democratic Caucus Charman Chris Turner. “This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.”

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan released the following statement on Saturday:

"Kim and I extend our prayers for safety and health for the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C. My staff has reached out to Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, and his epidemiology team for any additional guidance on protocols for those exposed to COVID-19 post-vaccination."

The news comes as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the U.S. and in Texas. On Thursday, Travis County leaders moved the area to Stage 3 of the county’s risk-based guidelines after four cases of the variant were confirmed.

Vaccinations offer protection against the variant and help prevent severe illness and death. The Texas House Democratic Caucus said all members have been vaccinated.