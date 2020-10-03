SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on March 9.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control told KENS 5 "up to" 380 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship will be quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

One plane is set to arrive in San Antonio Tuesday night. That flight is expected to have fewer than 100 people. The passengers are from more than a dozen states.

A second plane was scheduled to arrive later Tuesday but has been delayed. The CDC said the plane is most likely expected to arrive Wednesday.

More evacuees who potentially came into contact with the novel coronavirus are on their way to San Antonio.

A spokesperson within Mayor Ron Nirenberg's office said evacuees from the Grand Princess cruise line are expected to arrive in San Antonio Tuesday evening.

Sunday, health officials said some of the nearly 3,500 people stuck on the cruise ship off the coast of California would end up in San Antonio. There are said to be 21 people aboard who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"What we have been told, is that only Texans and anyone from adjoining states would be brought here," Nirenberg said. "Federal officials have said they would only send passengers who are asymptomatic and that all passengers would be tested."

Last week, Nirenberg declared a "local state of disaster and a public health emergency" over concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus. This happened after a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus was released and visited North Star Mall.

Since the incident, the CDC has changed its standards.

"They've changed testing protocol to ensure there are two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart and significantly, there are no pending tests before anyone is released," Nirenberg said.

The declaration expired on Monday. At this point, Nirenberg doesn't plan to renew it.

