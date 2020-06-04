Texas Health and Human Services has expanded the number of food items eligible for purchase through the WIC program, which helps women, babies and children get access to nutritious foods.

Starting Monday, people on the WIC program will see more options for items like milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs, Texas Health and Human Services said in a statement. The program is also permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables.

After many Texans emptied grocery store shelves in late March, elected officials told Texans to be mindful of people who are receiving their food benefits at the beginning of April.

These updates were also made available in the MyTexasWIC app to ensure people can find eligible nutritious foods in their local grocery stores, THHS said.

“Grocers assure us they can meet this increased demand and have supply chains ready to respond,” said Dee Budgewater, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Health Developmental and Independence Services. “The Texas WIC team is working around the clock to ensure families have access to healthy food, which is one of the best ways to support mothers and growing children and help them achieve a greater sense of health and well-being.”

Shoppers can identify items that are “WIC Approved” by spotting a pink sticker along food price tags.

Go here to find more detailed information on the Texas WIC website.

RELATED:

Vermont orders Walmart, Target to stop selling non-essential items in the store

'We are not being protected': Grocery store employees demand better protections during coronavirus pandemic

Why health experts aren't warning about coronavirus in food