Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

TEXAS, USA — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is recovering from COVID-19.
According to a statement from his campaign, the lieutenant governor experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has since tested negative and is completing his self-quarantine period.
No one else in Patrick's household was infected. He is working from home and will return to his public schedule by the end of the week, according to his senior campaign advisor.
Patrick is currently campaigning for reelection.
