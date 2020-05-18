Texas gym owners differ over whether to reopen Monday amid pandemic

State officials have outlined guidance on how to reopen safely

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gyms across Texas will reopen Monday with some increased health regulations, but the practices vary at each business.

Nick Redmond has been working toward opening for two months and spent the entire weekend recleaning his gym, Fort Worth Strong.

“Our landlords have done a great job of working with us, and we’ve got great support from our membership base,” Redmond said.

He’s laid out sanitizer and gloves. Class sizes are limited to eight people, each with their own station, and temperatures are checked at the door.

Other gyms have decided to wait to reopen.

Taylor Cummings is keeping F45 Main Street in Dallas closed until June 1. The national chain is allowing each owner to make their own call — other local locations are reopening.

“I didn’t feel like that was the right call. I felt like it was a little too early,” Cummings said. “There’s no need to rush getting back into it. Let’s take the precautions. Let’s make sure people feel safe.”

The governor’s order requires gyms stay at 25% capacity while showers and locker rooms are closed, but bathrooms can be open. Gloves, distancing, wellness screenings and disinfecting equipment after each use are all recommended.

“It’s going to be really different,” Cummings said. “There’s going to be a lot of protocols that have to be perfect.”

Some gyms are asking people to not bring bags, but others want people to bring their own equipment. Others are changing hours to help with cleaning and asking members wear masks.

Cummings surveyed his members, and just 30% wanted to return this week.

Redmond feels they’ve strengthened sanitation as much as they can.

“I am glad we were given a few weeks after the first initial opening or stage,” Redmond said.

The state has put up checklists for gyms to follow as they reopen. Some owners, like Cummings, want to watch how the first wave of openings plays out.