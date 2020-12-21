Gov. Greg Abbott to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday | How to watch

WFAA will livestream Gov. Greg Abbott being vaccinated at 1:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the state receives hundreds of thousands of doses over the span of a couple of weeks.

According to the office of the governor, he will receive the vaccine at the Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m. KVUE plans to stream his vaccine injection on-air, on KVUE.com and on KVUE's YouTube channel.

On the first week of the vaccine distribution, the state of Texas received more than 220,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In the second week of distribution, which starts Dec. 21, Texas health officials said they expect to receive more than 620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of those, almost 160,000 will be the Pfizer vaccine and more than 460,000 will be from Moderna, officials confirmed.

At a press briefing on Dec. 17, Abbott said that within the month of December, more than 1 million Texans will receive the vaccine.

Texas Medical Association President Dr. Diana Fite released the following statement about Abbott receiving the vaccine:

"TMA thanks Governor Abbott for rolling up his sleeve to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. People need to see we can make Texas strong against the coronavirus if we all take these preventive measures to protect ourselves and others. The governor is leading by example by getting the shot.

This safe and effective vaccine represents the early light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. If enough people get the shot when they are eligible to do so, we can win this battle. That is why I got vaccinated last week, as did many of my frontline physician colleagues and health care workers.

If everyone also continues to wear masks when out, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently – and get the vaccine – we can beat this virus and get back to being the Texas we all know and love."

Right now, the lead recipients of the vaccine are doctors and nurses on the frontline," said Gov. Abbott.

Gov. Abbott said Texas is working to vaccinate the most vulnerable Texas residents next, which includes those in nursing homes or others with medical conditions that put them at risk.