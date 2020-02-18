SAN ANTONIO — A Texas couple on their honeymoon are part of the 151 American evacuees on board a plane that landed in San Antonio Monday. The U.S. government rescued them from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan where they had been held for 14 days in quarantine.

Rachel and Tyler Torres are from the Dallas area. They posted on Facebook 'Freedom express has landed after a 22 hour journey.' They're trying to stay positive and ended the post with 'Camp Corona here we come.'

The Texas couple sent KENS 5 photos of their room saying it is a much bigger upgrade.

They have a microwave and a small refrigerator. The love birds are happy being back in Texas. Rachel said she cried at dinner, because the food had 'seasoning.'

The Torres' haven't been home in a month, and they're going to have to wait a little bit longer. They've been posting photos sharing every step of their challenging journey to get to San Antonio.

They, like everyone else, are getting checked-out by the CDC team twice a day in the morning and at night for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The couple said they're setting up H-E-B delivery and are hoping to scoop up a Texas favorite: Blue Bell ice cream.