AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about how officials said people should not hoard supplies.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that certain regulations regarding commercial trucking in Texas are being waived in order to expedite the delivery of supplies and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

According to the Office of the Governor, the waivers are a part of the actions Gov. Abbott is taking under Texas' State of Disaster that was declared on Friday.

"As the State of Texas works to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, we are taking precautionary measures to ensure that Texans have access to the goods and supplies they need," said Gov. Abbott. "Suspending these state trucking regulations will improve our ability to deliver the necessary supplies throughout the state so that grocers and retailers are able to continually stock their shelves. I want to remind Texans that stockpiling resources is neither necessary nor productive. The State of Texas is prepared and will continue to take action to support our communities."

Through the waiver, the following three statutes have been suspended, according to the Office of the Governor:

The oversize and overweight permitting requirements under Transportation Code, Chapters 621 through 623, as well as Title 43, Chapter 219 of the Texas Administrative Code, for all divisible and non-divisible vehicles and loads.

The International Registration Plan (IRP) vehicle registration under Transportation Code § 502.091 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.56, as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the 48 contiguous states of the United States.

The 72-hour and 144-hour temporary registration permits under Transportation Code § 502.094 and 43 Tex. Admin. Code § 217.40(b)(3), as long as the vehicle is registered in one of the states of the United States.

