Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday an initiative that will give $50 million in loans to small businesses affected by closures due to the coronavirus.

Most businesses have been forced to close amid local and statewide mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Abbott said during a news conference Monday that the effort should help businesses continue to pay employees. He said small businesses are vital to the Texas economy.

"Their ongoing existence has been threatened. What they need most at this time is an economic lifeline. An infusion of capital as they prepare to return to business as usual," the governor said.

Abbott said it remains unclear when businesses can reopen and resume normal routines. The state remains under an executive order until April 30 that limits the operation of many businesses. It's unclear if that order will be extended.

The governor said COVID-19 testing numbers show that the curve may be flattening in Texas, but he cautioned that people won't be able to go back to work and businesses cannot reopen all at once.

The governor’s office partnered with Goldman Sachs, the not-for-profit LiftFund and other community development institutions to implement the small business initiative.

The loans will be made through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. That money will be mainly used for payroll so that businesses can retain their employees.

"Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times,” Abbott said. “These loans will help us revitalize our economy and restore Texans’ livelihoods as we respond to COVID-19.”

The Governor was joined by several business leaders and owners for the announcement including the President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, John Waldron, and Brent Reaves, the owner of Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas.

To apply for the loan or learn more about the program, go to the LiftFund website.

