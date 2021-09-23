COVID updates: Tents set up as Wise Co. hospital reaches 105% capacity

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said that there was only one available ICU bed in the county.

DECATUR, Texas — Wise Health System hit a record high for capacity this week, prompting the need for additional treatment tents to help take care of patients.

As of Wednesday, the Decatur hospital was at 105% capacity, officials told WFAA. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said that there was only one available ICU bed in the county.

There are 81 beds in the medical, surgical and ICU units, Wise County Messenger reported.

Wise County experienced a spike in COVID-related deaths in August and has also seen a spike of cases since Sept. 1, according to the state health department.

There have been 8,689 confirmed cases and 165 deaths in the county since tracking began.

The D-FW Hospital Council said there were 3,089 patients hospitalized with COVID in the region, which was a decrease from Tuesday.

Of the available bed capacity, 20.3% were occupied by COVID patients, the council said. There were 61 available adult ICU beds in the region.

Patients with COVID-19 by counties, as of Wednesday

Tarrant: 1,025

Dallas: 859

Collin: 420

Denton: 183

Hunt: 66

Grayson: 132

Ellis: 80

Rockwall: 95

Adult – Available ICU beds by counties, as of Wednesday

Tarrant: 11

Dallas: 31

Collin: 11

Denton: 3

Wise: 1

Rockwall: 1

Kaufman: 1

Parker: 2

Council President/CEO Stephen Love had three points to share with North Texans:

"If not vaccinated, please talk to a trusted source, do your own scientific research, and get vaccinated as soon. Do it for the children under 12 ( if for no other reason ) as they can’t get vaccinated and need us to protect them."

"Wear a mask if you are vaccinated or not vaccinated when in groups of people.

"Please conduct all meetings on a virtual platform (not hybrid) for at least the short term (30-45 days) rather than potential spreader in-person events like annual meetings or even smaller events. We all have a responsibility to stop this Delta variant spread in North Texas."

Pediatric patients