TCU will require masks indoors in all public campus spaces

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Christian University in Fort Worth is now requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces, school officials announced Tuesday.

Those spaces include all indoor commons areas, such as classrooms, dining facilities, the university's recreation center and elevators and hallways.

The lone exceptions to the indoor mask rule will be private offices and dormitory rooms and while eating or drinking.

The rule went into effect Tuesday.

TCU cited Tarrant County being a "high transmission" area, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Tarrant County reported 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and there were 819 people hospitalized with the virus, which has surged in recent weeks due to the Delta variant.

While Gov. Greg Abbott in May banned mask mandates in Texas, the order applies to governmental entities and public schools. The order said private schools, such as TCU, "are encouraged to establish similar standards" but no requirement was issued.

In recent days, there's been pushback to Abbott's order. Dallas ISD has issued a mask requirement, defying Abbott.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Monday asked a district court to rule on whether he can require face coverings and overrule Abbott's ban.

Jenkins argued that Abbott is overstepping and that mitigating a local disaster is part of Jenkins' duty.