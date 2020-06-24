TCU reports 25 new COVID-19 cases among students

TCU also started offering free COVID-19 testing this week through June 26.

Texas Christian University is now reporting 64 cases of coronavirus campus-wide, including 54 students who have tested positive who have had "indirect on-campus impact," according to the university.

The university confirmed 25 of those 54 cases Wednesday. The university defines "indirect on-campus impact" as a person who has not reported being on the TCU campus "within two days of symptom onset or receiving a positive test."

If a person was on campus within two days of symptom onset or receiving a positive test, that case is defined as "direct on-campus impact."

TCU reported 29 indirect cases of coronavirus in students over the weekend. Some of the student cases are believed to have been contracted at the same social event, according to university officials.

The university broke down its COVID-19 case numbers as follows:

64 total cases, campus-wide

57 students 54 indirect on-campus impact 3 direct on-campus impact

5 employees 2 indirect on-campus impact 3 direct on-campus impact

2 contractors 2 direct on-campus impact 0 indirect on-campus impact



TCU also started offering free COVID-19 testing this week through June 26 in the Dee J. Kelly Alumni Center located at 2820 Stadium Drive. Insurance is not required, but participants must register online prior to being tested.

The site will be a Texas National Guard mobile testing site, which means military members will be on-site to help administer tests, according to a Saturday email from the university.

Staff and students who test positive can access care and assistance by calling the new COVID-19 hotline at 817-257-2684.

TCU will continue to post updates regarding COVID-19 on its website.