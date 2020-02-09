Tarrant County sheriff's corporal died from coronavirus

Charles Holt III "proudly showed up under tough conditions and performed his duties in a positive and honorable manner," the sheriff said in a statement.

A 36-year-old Tarrant County corporal died from COVID-19, according to the Tarrant County sheriff.

Charles Holt III died Monday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn announced Holt's death on Twitter.

"Charles proudly showed up each day and served honorably," Waybourn tweeted.

The sheriff said Holt was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week.

He and his wife, Moranda, have three children.

The sheriff's office said when Moranda Holt told her children about their father's death, they said, "It's OK, Momma. We already know dad has completed his assignment here."

Holt started at the sheriff's office in 2014. He was in the booking division and was on the intelligence team.

Wednesday afternoon, Tarrant County Public Health announced 210 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, including Holt's.