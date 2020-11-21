Tarrant County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Sheriff Bill Waybourn started feeling sick Nov. 13 and tested positive the next day, officials said.

Updated at 6:50 p.m. with additional information.

The Tarrant County Sheriff has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, officials said Friday.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn started feeling sick Friday, Nov. 13 and tested positive on Saturday, Nov. 14. He's been quarantined since and is recovering at home, officials said.

He has mild symptoms and has been in contact with his doctor, said public information officer Lt. Jennifer Gabbert.

There were three other people who had been in close contact with him during the high-risk period and they tested negative, Gabbert said. Some members of the command staff at the sheriff's office began to quarantine on Saturday as a precaution.

Waybourn has been serving as the county's 39th sheriff since January 2017 and was recently re-elected.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

The county reported 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 and 782 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases has prompted Fort Worth officials to urge all residents to stay home.