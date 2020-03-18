Tarrant County officials announced Wednesday that all bars, gyms and theaters be closed and restaurants can only serve takeout.

Similar measures have been implemented in Dallas County and other North Texas cities.

The move comes as part of a disaster declarations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area in response to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley also announced in regard to event centers and gathering places, such as retail stores, plazas, hotels, malls and places of worship -- all will be limited to 50% occupancy or up to 125 people in attendance.

“We recognize this is much tighter,” Whitley said.

These restrictions come just one day after Whitley said he needed to consult with all the mayors of the 41 cities in Tarrant County before making a decision to shut down business.

Whitley said nine cities have separate emergency plans including Fort Worth and Arlington.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said the city announced similar restrictions Wednesday morning. However, the mayor said in Fort Worth it's mandatory that all gathering only have 50 or less people in attendance.

"Strange times we're living in and difficult times," said Price. But she went on to thank the joint task force team for working around the clock to implement the new measures.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams also spoke Wednesday, and started by sending his thoughts and prayers to the family of a man who died one day before testing positive for COVID-19.

"We're in a fight right now, there's no doubt about it. And we need to come together right here in moving forward even more than we are. And that's the Tarrant County way," Williams said.

Williams asked the community to think about their neighbors, and praised the by restaurants, medical personnel and all of the mayor working together.

"We know the restrictions and measures that we're taking are going to be very painful. However, we hope that the reward will be a shorter time in which this virus is there," he said.