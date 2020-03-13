FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County is under a state of local disaster, following two new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday.

One patient traveled from Europe where exposure had occurred and is not related to the county’s first COVID-19 case, according to the Tarrant County Department of Public Health. The second came into contact with an infected person in Collin County, which his evidence of localized transmission.

“In the combined community of Dallas-Fort Worth, this is a major trigger event,” said Vinny Taneja, director of Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County previously had one presumptive positive, bringing their current total cases to three.

Health officials are also learning more about the novel coronavirus and now believe it’s traceable in the air longer than previously thought.

“Some droplets that contain virus seem to float around a little bit longer,” said Dr. Katherine Colquitt, the department’s medical director. “Normally things like flu virus, it’s minutes, but with this it might be a couple of hours.”

To prevent further spread, Tarrant County is recommending events of over 250 people be canceled.

“Additionally, we strongly recommend that organizers of events of any size in which people will be in close contact with one another, be canceled or postponed,” said Glen Whitley, Tarrant County Judge.

The county is also asking its 20 local school districts to extend spring

break by 14 days, and urging travelers to cancel all non-essential travel plans.

Despite these precautions, health officials expect to see more cases in the coming weeks.

“This is a serious matter but we will get through this,” Taneja said. “Let’s not fear this disease. Let’s learn about it and we can win."

