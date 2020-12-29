Tarrant County sets up website for COVID-19 vaccine registration

The Tarrant County health department is one of many providers which will distribute the vaccine in the county.

Tarrant County has created a website where people can find out when they’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website will help people schedule a clinic appointment. It won’t alert the person if a hospital, pharmacy or other provider has a vaccine available for the group. The alert is only for the Tarrant County Public Health.

The website says demand is very high.

Go here for the website and to view the five steps to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state health department has a map that is updated daily with information about vaccine distribution and administered doses in the state.

Texas COVID-19 vaccine tiers

Vaccinations began on Monday, Dec. 14 as part of phase 1A. The vaccine tiers information listed below was released by the state health department on Dec. 17.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the state health department said that providers and go ahead and provide vaccines to people in Phase 1B.