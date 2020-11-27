Statewide COVID-19 numbers drop with some counties not reporting due to holidays

Texas reported only 2,473 new coronavirus cases on Friday, two days after reporting more than 14,000.

The two largest counties in North Texas didn't report new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the state totaled just 2,473 new daily cases.

That comes just two days after Texas set a record with more than 14,000 cases reported Wednesday.

Denton County reported 305 new cases and Collin County reported 271.

For the first time on Friday, the state COVID-19 dashboard showed the North Texas trauma service region above the 15% threshold for hospitalizations.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said that if a region has coronavirus patients make up more than 15% of its hospital capacity for a week, some restrictions will be enhanced.

Fifty-one new deaths were reported statewide.

So far, more than 1.1 million Texans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the state has tallied over 21,000 deaths.

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, local leaders and health experts encouraged people to stay home and avoid large gatherings, as cases surged and hospitalizations grew daily.

In the days leading up to the holiday, a number of health facilities in some of the outlying North Texas counties reported little to no space for new patients, including in Rockwall and Palo Pinto counties.

Stopping the spread is key to keeping the health care system from being overrun and saving lives, health officials say.