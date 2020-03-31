SYDNEY, NS — Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said. He was 76.

The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, was unable to see or talk to his wife, Gabrielle Rogers, because she was quarantined in Australia, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.

Jack died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, McCullough said.

Jack appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. He was also the dialect coach for the "Lord of the Rings" films.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough said.

Rogers posted on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

Passengers arriving in Australia must isolate in hotels for two weeks.

Jack’s clients for his dialect coaching included Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.

His "Star Wars" costars Anthony Daniels and Greg Grunberg paid tribute to Jack on Twitter.