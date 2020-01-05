Spellers, including a Frisco girl, D-E-V-A-S-T-A-T-E-D after Scripps National Bee is canceled

Sanjana Kota is one of thousands of national spellers devastated cancellation news. She's been preparing for the national stage for three years.

FRISCO, Texas — Sanjana Kota is one of thousands of spellers across the country who are devastated that the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled. Last week, the Kota family found out through an email and social media posts that the nationally-televised event would be canceled because of the coronavirus.

Sanjana had been preparing three years for her moment to walk onto the national stage.

She won her classroom spelling bee, the school spelling bee, the district bee, the county bee, and the regional bee to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"Thousands of hours of hard work has been wasted. Not only hers, an entire generation is denied a chance to shine," said her parents Vijay and Teja Kota.

Sanjana is an 8th grader at Lawler Middle School and this would have been her last chance to earn the coveted championship trophy. Next year, she and many other 8th graders nationally age-out of the annual event.

"I'm disappointed, sad, confused...mostly sad," Sanjana said.

Her parents believe that with all of the current technology at our disposal, there has to be a way to hold the competition.

"There's definitely a solution for this problem. Our economies are opening, our states are opening," said Vijay.

However, the national organization said in a statement that they have "determined there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020."

"The Scripps National Spelling Bee is canceling its 2020 national finals due to the ongoing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus and uncertainty around when public gatherings will be possible or advisable," part of the statement on their website.

Thirteen-year-old Sanjana and 8th graders across the country have organized a petition to reinstate the bee. As of Thursday night the petition had 2,800 signatures. The petition says signers believe Scripps should explore ways to have the competition while still applying social distance measures.