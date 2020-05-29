After finding stride with curbside pickup, some Fort Worth restaurants starting to report dip in business

Hot Box Biscuit Club and Aventino's are two restaurants that say they've noticed a change over the past few weeks

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hot Box Biscuit Club in Fort Worth was still a new business when the pandemic hit. They'd been open less than six months.

"We kind of panicked and shifted and tried to adjust to hopefully what everyone wanted," said co-owner Sarah Hooton.

That meant curbside pickup and neighborhood drop-offs, and they saw success in that. But lately, they've noticed a change.

"I would say the past three or four weeks sales have definitely dived down quite a bit," Hooton said.

They're not alone. Long-time Fort Worth Italian restaurant Aventino's posted on Facebook Thursday that "business has been even slower since we 'opened' up our state a little." Chris Hight, who owns the business with his wife Erica, said business has dropped even more-- another 40%-- in that time.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram food columnist Bud Kennedy is hearing the same message from other restaurants.

"For some restaurants, it's even worse now than it was a couple of months ago," he said.

Kennedy says the reason for the drop could be a number of things, including changing habits and the fact that money is tighter for many families. And even though many restaurants have opened up, some people still don't feel comfortable dining out.

Chris Hight at Aventino's worries people may think because restaurants are reopening their dining rooms, they don't need as much help anymore.

"I think it's just a different routine in everybody's life, and and we're just trying to see where we can fit in best and accommodate everybody," Hooton said.

Hooton says support overall from the community has been wonderful. They'll keep adjusting their business model to make things work, as mom-and-pop places across the Metroplex likely will, too.

"Go and wrap your arms around them," Kennedy said of locally-owned restaurants. "Hug them and help them any way you can."