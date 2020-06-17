San Antonio orders businesses to enforce mask-wearing rules: Is North Texas next?

Gov. Abbott says the government can't force people to wear protective masks but that local governments can order businesses to require them.

DALLAS — After the county judge in Bexar County announced Wednesday that it will now require businesses to enforce a mask-wearing stipulation for customers and employees, Dallas County is considering doing the same.

And Gov. Greg Abbott's office confirms that the Bexar County approach is one that he specifically approves.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says that businesses in San Antonio and the greater Bexar County area must require people to wear masks inside establishments. The announcement comes as Bexar County and the greater San Antonio area experience a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases.

Businesses that do not comply with the mask-wearing rule could be fined up to $5,000.

"Our actions we are taking today may be pushing the legal bounds, but our attorneys believe we can defend this in court," Wolff said. "We believe that it is within the confines of [Abbott's] emergency order."

HEB grocery in the San Antonio area immediately responded by saying it will abide by the order as early as June 22.

Abbott previously said he would not infringe on individual liberty and individual choice when it comes to face coverings.

"The government cannot require individuals to wear masks," he said. But he clarified that "local governments can require stores and businesses to require masks. That's what was authorized in my plan."

"Judge Wolff's order is not inconsistent with the Governor's executive order," a spokesperson for the Governor's office told WFAA, responding to the Bexar County judge announcement.

It's a clarification on local control authority that nine Texas mayors asked for in a letter to the Governor just yesterday.

"We're simply asking to have authority on the local level for certain mayors to make decisions," said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

"Allowing the cities to be able to make that decision, then it would not be one size fits all," said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.

As for what will happen in North Texas, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tells WFAA that her city will not issue an order requiring face coverings.

But in Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins responded by telling WFAA: "I'm pleased that the Governor has changed his mind. I'm asking our county lawyers and business leaders to look at this and plan to make a proposal for the Commissioner's Court to look at very soon."