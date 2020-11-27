'Help us slow this surge': Rockwall hospital president says occupancy rate reached 120%

She wrote that 72 patients needed one of the 60 hospital beds and urged people to socially distance, wear masks, limit gatherings and wash their hands.

Editor's note: The video above is from an interview with the CEO of Texas Health on Nov. 24.

Rockwall County had more patients than hospital bed space on Wednesday as cases of COVID-19 continue to trend upwards.

Cindy Perrin, president of Texas Health Hospital Rockwall, said in a message that the hospital occupancy rate reached 120% on Wednesday. She wrote that 72 patients needed one of the 60 hospital beds.

COVID-19 positive patients filled 75% of their beds on Wednesday, Perrin said.

"We are asking again that for the safety of everyone, you help us slow this surge," Perrin said.

She urged people to socially distance, wear masks, limit gatherings and wash their hands.

On Wednesday, there were 71 COVID-19 positive patients in the county's hospital and 11 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds in Rockwall County, according to the county dashboard.

Perrin said additional healthcare workers requested from the state have arrived at the hospital to provide "some overdue relief for weary, frustrated nurses and respiratory therapists who have spent countless hours battling an invisible foe" while being scared for their own lives.

Rockwall County added a record-high 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The previous record was 136 on Aug. 18.

It’s critical that people take more personal action and responsibility to slow the spread, Perrin said. She said it's been difficult to transfer patients, even those without COVID-19, to higher levels of care at other hospitals.

As of Thursday, there are 95 available ICU beds in the North Texas hospital region and 1,577 available hospital beds, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Perrin said those in the healthcare industry asked people to do what they could to help contain the virus months ago and they’re asking again for the safety of everyone to help slow the surge.

“Hear our nurses and others who echo these sentiments all over the US,” she said. “Forget the politics of those who are not walking hospital hallways daily and instead look at the faces of those who have for nine months."

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 41 in Rockwall County. This is also a county record.

“I implore you to wear a mask, limit gatherings, wash your hands and behave responsibly,” she said. “Doing so is an inconvenience…that we can all agree on, but it is simply the only thing to do.”