DALLAS — In a small homemade studio, Aaron Thedford of the band American Werewolf Academy picked up his Rickenbacker electric guitar, tuning up for the next big show. It was supposed to be SXSW.

“This is one of those festivals that you hear about your whole life,” Thedford said. “There’s a lot of prestige that comes with that.”

The band's trip down south was cut short after officials in Austin canceled the popular festival because of the coronavirus outbreak Friday.

“You’ve got to trust the people who know these things,” said Thedford in a disappointed but understanding tone. “You’ve got to trust science.”

The band played the festival last year. The large crowds and close quarters are part of what make it so special. They also make it a cause for concern.

“If you can keep people from getting sick, of course,” Thedford said.

Another concern is the investment made not just by organizers, local businesses and performers, but tens of thousands of fans who planned travel, lodging and entertainment months in advance.

SXSW addressed the cancellation on its website.

"We are exploring options to reschedule the event,” the statement reads. “For our registrants, clients, and participants we will be in touch as soon as possible.”

From the looks of it, not even performers know exactly what’s going to happen with the festival or their expenses. American Werewolf Academy paid hundreds of dollars for hotels when they received the invitation in November.

“If we do cancel, we’ll pretty much lose everything. But, I don’t know how a pandemic might factor into this or whether we’ll get it back,” Thedford said.

While the band waits to hear from the hotel and festival organizers, Thedford will keep strumming the Rickenbacker, not in Austin, but in the small studio in his home.

“The most important thing is people not getting sick,” Thedford said. “Rock and roll can wait another day.”

