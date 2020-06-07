Going to a bar, working out at gym among 'riskiest' activities for contracting COVID-19

The Texas Medical Association ranked nearly 40 daily activities by risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Texas Medical Association ranked nearly 40 daily activities by risk of contracting COVID-19.

The chart is color-coded and ranks activities from 1 (lowest risk) to 9 (highest risk).

“People need to see things like this to understand this virus is getting worse,” said Baylor Scott & White Health Dr. David Winter.

According to the chart, the activity with the lowest risk is opening the mail. One of the riskiest activities, according to the Texas Medical Association, is going to the bar.

“If you’ve had a couple drinks, you tend to forget about the distancing. And you tend to talk louder. When you talk louder, you spray the virus farther if you happen to have it. So yeah, that’s a highly suspect area,” Winter said.

Sending kids to school, camp or day care is listed as having a risk level of 6, according to the chart.

“Are the adults taking the proper precautions there? Are they disinfecting the areas the kids are going to touch? Young kids are going to play with each other," Winter said. "They’re not as likely to have any symptoms. Not as likely to get sick. But they theoretically could get the virus and then spread it. So that’s the concern with young kids getting closer together."

Swimming in a public pool is also listed at a risk level of 6.

The problem isn't the water but how close people get swimming sometimes.

"Again, don’t talk loud. And don’t cough or sneeze on anybody. That’s the way we spread that," Winter said.

One of the riskiest activities, according to the chart, is working out a gym.

Winter said he only has one COVID-19 patient. That person contracted the disease at the gym.

"Gyms could be safer if we require people to wear masks there, which is hard to do when you’re exercising heavily," he said.