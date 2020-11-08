x
Restaurant in Downtown Dallas begins selling COVID-19 tests

The testing will take place at Lubben Plaza across Wood Street. Results are guaranteed between 24 and 48 hours.
Bullion To Go is offering COVID-19 self-swab tests to the community from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in August.

The Downtown Dallas restaurant is partnering with Urgent HomeMD for the self-collecting drive-thru process to take the tests in 10 minutes, the restaurant said.

The tests are $200 and are available on the restaurant website here. No insurance will be accepted, it is an out-of-pocket expense.
