Restaurant in Downtown Dallas begins selling COVID-19 tests

The testing will take place at Lubben Plaza across Wood Street. Results are guaranteed between 24 and 48 hours.

Bullion To Go is offering COVID-19 self-swab tests to the community from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in August.

The Downtown Dallas restaurant is partnering with Urgent HomeMD for the self-collecting drive-thru process to take the tests in 10 minutes, the restaurant said.

The testing will take place at Lubben Plaza across Wood Street. Results are guaranteed between 24 and 48 hours, the restaurant said.

The tests are $200 and are available on the restaurant website here. No insurance will be accepted, it is an out-of-pocket expense.