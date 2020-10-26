Researchers aim to recruit 30,000 adults for DFW COVID-19 Prevalence Study

Doctors at UT Southwestern and Texas Health have tested 2,000 adults in the last four months, but they are trying to recruit a lot more.

Researchers in North Texas are trying to figure out why Black and Latino communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Doctors at UT Southwestern and Texas Health want to recruit 30,000 participants for a massive coronavirus study.

Over the last four months, doctors with the DFW COVID-19 Prevalence Study have tested 2,000 people.

Now the study is expanding.

Researchers are asking any adult in Dallas or Tarrant County to participate.

The hope is that the study will reflect the population, meaning that 2/3 of participants will be Black or Brown.