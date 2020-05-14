Cautiously walking down the aisle again in a county with just two coronavirus cases

Kevin and Debbie Jones built a family business by bringing people together. Then people were ordered to stay apart.

EMORY, Texas — Social distancing is relatively easy in Rains County, where acres often separate neighbors.

About 12,000 people live in what’s billed as the fourth-smallest county in Texas.

And – so far – only two Rains County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yet the county still had to abide by the state-ordered shutdown of all non-essential businesses from late March into part of May.

Together with four other family members, Kevin and Debbie Jones own one of those non-essential businesses.

They run Wildflower Wedding and Special Events Venue on 25 acres of land on Highway 19 in Emory.

Their last wedding was March 21. They are re-opening May 24.

“We’re ready but cautious,” Kevin said.

The couple could be angry – they had to reschedule at least 14 weddings, which means lost revenue. They were shut down for more than two months and reopening brings about a host of difficult decisions.

But, they aren’t mad about the money they missed out on. They feel relieved that Rains County has remained unscathed.

“We’ve been far more fortunate than what a lot of other areas have had,” Debbie said. “I think we’re lucky.”

She knows some Rains County residents who have been upset that their county had to follow the same guidelines that counties with thousands of cases had to follow.

But she believes it would be “devastating,” if the county seat of Emory or any other part of Rains County began to experience an outbreak.

“We all know one another,” she said. “It’s more personal.”

New wedding guidelines

The Jones are embracing the new restrictions they must follow by helping brides cut down their guest lists, rearranging table layouts, adding hand sanitizing stations and installing signs meant to gently nudge guests to respect social distancing guidelines.

“You don’t want to put a damper on the party, but you still want to remind people that we’re still facing this pandemic,” Debbie said.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders, Wildflower can open at 50% capacity, because Rains County has fewer than five cases.

That means no more than 150 people per event – including the bride, groom, a photographer, and any Wildflower staff.

There will be no buffets.

“Our staff will be gloved and masked and we’ll deliver food to tables so we don’t have people lingering around the food like we typically would," she said.

How to dance?

But there’s one problem they have not yet solved.

“Dancing is a biggie!” Debbie said. “We’re still trying to figure that one out.”

“I think we’ll have to up the line dancing game,” she said with a laugh.

There was a learning curve when they opened their venue, Debbie said, and it just recently began to feel like they were in a good rhythm.

“Now we’re going to try to forget most of what we learned and learn to do everything in a new way,” she said.

Even with wide-open spaces and plenty of room to spread out, socializing while social distancing won’t be simple.