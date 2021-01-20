Biden administration unveils aggressive COVID-19 plan

President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 plan calls for listening to science, restoring ties with the WHO and investing billions in testing and vaccines.

ARLINGTON, Texas — President Joe Biden’s plan to battle COVID-19 calls for listening to science, restoring ties with the World Health Organization and investing billions in programs to make testing and vaccines more accessible.

Just hours after the inauguration, Biden signed an executive order making face coverings mandatory in federal buildings, on federal property and during interstate travel.

It’s the first step in the administration’s pandemic plan outlined in the newly-updated whitehouse.gov website.

The plans also include:

Investing $25 billion in vaccine manufacturing and distribution that will guarantee it gets to every American cost-free.

Doubling the number of drive-through testing sites.

Investing in next-generation testing including at-home tests and instant tests.

Ramp up production of PPE through the Defense Production Act

Restore the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization

Rebuilding the CDC’s office in Beijing

Expanding the number of CDC’s deployed disease investigators.