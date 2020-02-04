FORT WORTH, Texas — As unemployment claims skyrocket in the Lone Star State, a small group of Texans is planning to donate their federal stimulus checks to people who need them more, and are encouraging others to do the same.

The checks which amount to roughly $1,200 per individual adult and $2,400 for married couples, plus an additional $500 for each eligible child, are expected to hit bank accounts in mid to late April.

Paul Tartaglia of Farmer’s Branch tells WFAA his pension and social security are more than enough to cover his expenses and his federal stimulus check will mean more to someone else.

“There are many people hurting and I think this is a way to help,” Tartaglia said.

Interfaith women’s group Daughters of Abraham is also encouraging people who can afford it, to donate some or all of their checks to food banks and other organizations.

The pledges come as the Texas Workforce Commission has helped more than 500,000 Texans file for unemployment in the last three weeks. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced many businesses to close and put millions out of work.

“We’re getting over a million and a half calls a day on some days,” said Cisco Gamez, TWC spokesperson. “We did emergency hires and added about 100 people in the last two weeks to help our call centers.”

For so many the need is great. Tartaglia encourages those who are fortunate enough to be able to do so, to donate their stimulus checks once they arrive.

“It doesn’t cost you a dime to do it because you never had the money," Tartaglia said. "You just give it away, and that's what I'm trying to do. There are many people hurting."

