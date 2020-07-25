Paul Quinn College hosts free COVID-19 testing blitz

Free food baskets and free masks will be issued.

Dallas County is continuing its fight against COVID-19.

On Friday, county leaders announced new restrictions against some businesses. The County Health Director issued a Health Authority Order closing cigar bars and some sexually oriented businesses, like strip clubs, that operate similar to bars and pose an increased risk of spreading COVID-19.

Meantime, testing and prevention in vulnerable parts of the community is still top of mind.

Paul Quinn College has been hosting COVID-19 testing events twice a week, for the past month.

"We just care about keeping as many people as possible safe and healthy,” said Dr. Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College.

The surge to get as many people tested as possible will continue at the campus this weekend.

Paul Quinn College and its partners are launching a four-day, free, COVID-19 testing blitz from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25 – Tuesday, July 29.

"Even though it may seem odd to talk about people coming to get COVID testing, you still have to provide them with an experience that helps them calm their fears and anxiety,” said Sorrell.

The "Safe For Our City Testing Blitz" is prepared to test hundreds of people each day. Anyone can come. Wrap-around services, like free food baskets, will also be provided from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

"It is no one’s fault that they are struggling to make ends meet. This whole thing has disrupted the economy, it’s disrupted people’s lives," said Sorrell.

Free masks will also be handed out during the testing blitz. The college and its partners ordered 2,000 masks as another community service.

The team at Paul Quinn College said this testing blitz is about community awareness, prevention and living up to the school’s mantra "We Over Me."