'It's real tough right now': Organizations continue helping families during pandemic

As rent and bills are due, local churches and businesses continue distributing food and resources to help families make ends meet.

DALLAS — The first of the month is days away, and many families are strapped for cash. That's why food distribution events continue in communities across North Texas.

“It’s real tough right now,” said Mitchell Ward, owner of MW Logistics.

Ward is among community partners who helped organize a food and resource distribution event at New Mount Zion Baptist Church in North Dallas on Monday.

”Parents are struggling right now. Many of them are trying to make ends meet,” said Pastor Tommy L. Brown.

Brown is the pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church and president of Dallas Baptist Ministers Union. He says faith leaders know a lot of families are leaning on churches to get by, even as COVID-19 keeps many people across the Dallas-Fort Worth area from worshiping in person.

”We’re hearing stories where not only has one parent in the house have lost a job, but maybe both parents. And then a single parent with children,” Brown said.

That’s why New Mount Zion has partnered with groups like North Texas Food Bank, Texas Instruments, and others to continue these events.

Ward joined the partnership to make sure people have other essentials. His company American Black Rhino is in the PPE business.

“We’re passing out wipes, you know, because one thing people are having a tough challenge to have, right now, is wipes,” said Ward.

This distribution event was also different because it included Marten Trucking. That businesses was on site, handing out job applications. It’s looking to hire front office workers and truck drivers.