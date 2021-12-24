Final 'Nutcracker' performances from Texas Ballet Theater canceled because of COVID

Visitors who had tickets to those performances have several options for their tickets, according to the TBT.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Omicron has forced the closure of another holiday tradition. The Texas Ballet Theater said it has canceled all remaining performances of "The Nutcracker" at Bass Performance Hall because of COVID complications.

Canceled shows include the 2 p.m. performances on both Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26, The Texas Ballet Theater said. The show's run at its Dallas venue was already finished.

Visitors who had tickets to those performances at Bass Hall have several options for their tickets, according to the TBT. Patrons can either:

Keep the value of their tickets on account to use for a future production;

Exchange their tickets to "The Nutcracker" in 2022 and receive priority seating;

Donate the value of their tickets to TBT; or

Request a full refund

Patrons can select their preference by filling out a survey online.

"These are incredibly challenging times and we thank you for your understanding," the TBT said in a statement on its website.

"The Nutcracker" isn't the only holiday show to have to close its run early. Earlier this week, the Dallas Theater Center had to end performances of "A Christmas Carol" at Wyly Theatre because a company member tested positive for COVID. The DTC had previously canceled performances for the weekend of Dec. 17 because of the same COVID diagnosis.

Broadly, a recent COVID surge, driven by the even more contagious Omicron variant, has caused a ripple effect throughout the country just as year-end holiday festivities and travel ramps up.