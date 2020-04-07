North Texas hospitals to receive 99 additional cases of remdesivir, governor says

The additional cases will be distributed among 40 different Dallas-Fort Worth area hospitals, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a release Saturday.

DALLAS — An additional 99 cases of remdesivir are headed to hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday.

The cases will be distributed among 40 area hospitals, according to release. The cases will be divided as follows to North Texas counties:

48 to Dallas

32 to Tarrant

10 to Collin

3 to Denton

2 to Rockwall

1 each to Ellis, Grayson, Hunt and Johnson

DSHS said it used a five day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in each county to help determine how to distribute the drug.

Children's hospitals were eligible to receive the drug this time, state officials said, due to a powder formulation of the antiviral treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization allows the drug to be used to treat severe patients, such as those in the ICU. Preliminary research has shown the antiviral shortens the recovery time for patients compared to patients on a placebo, the FDA says.

The federal government is distributing a sixth round of the antiviral drug, including 448 total cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's enough to treat almost 1,800 patients, according to state.

State data show almost 7,900 hundred patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Texas.

Since May 12, the state has received 1,425 cases of remdesivir, according to officials.