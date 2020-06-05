Health directors for Dallas, Tarrant counties 'concerned' over trend of rising coronavirus hospitalizations

"The data speaks for itself. The trend has been showing up," Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The health directors of North Texas’ largest counties are saying the same thing: the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been going up for weeks, and that’s a problem.

“These are concerning,” said Dallas County health director Dr. Philip Huang, speaking in commissioners court Tuesday morning.

In Tarrant County, health director Dr. Vinny Taneja said Tuesday they had flattened the curve but have now seen a steady rise in those hospitalized since April 13.

“The trend should be going down, and it’s going up, so that’s concerning,” Taneja said. “It should be concerning to everybody.”

Their advice hasn’t changed, even if restrictions have: keep distancing and wear masks.

“There are people who are alive today that would not be had you not taken the actions you did,” Huang told Dallas county commissioners.

“This isn’t a time to rejoice in the streets,” Taneja said. “We need to continue to stay at home as much as possible.”

As testing increases, case numbers will go up, too, which makes the hospitalizations a good number to watch.

“It’s just the progression of the disease in our community that’s leading to an uptick in cases at our hospitals,” Taneja said.

Taneja said it could be weeks before we know the impact of phase one of reopening. Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the reopening of barbershops and tanning and nail salons Friday with gyms to open on May 18.

“The public needs to also be looking at that [data], and say, ‘OK, well do I really feel it’s that important for me to go out?'" Taneja said.

Taneja has a message for those who believe there’s no need to take the virus seriously.

“The data speaks for itself. The trend has been showing up,” he said.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said in the commissioners meeting he’s been concerned at the number of people not wearing masks.

“Just because restrictions are getting loosened up doesn’t mean we as a public don’t continue to take precautions,” Taneja said.

The health leaders of North Texas’ largest counties are saying the same thing and hoping the community is listening.

“Just because you can, doesn't mean that's what people should do,” Huang said.