COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 16 more deaths, including man in his 30s

The countywide total now stands at 3,485 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Dallas County health officials announced 16 more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, including a Dallas man in his 30s who died at home. Health officials said he had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The countywide total now stands at 3,485 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials also reported 312 cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 251,502 confirmed cases.

“The average number of reported cases this week was 315, an increase from last week's average of 310,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Also, to date, health officials have confirmed 19 cases of the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, and one cases of the coronavirus variant first reported in California.

With Easter approaching and Passover being celebrated Saturday night, Jenkins is encouraging residents to continue “small sacrifices of patriotism to win the battle against COVID-19.” He said getting registered for the vaccine is now of equal importance to washing your hands, wearing a masks and social distancing.

“For those who have been fortunate enough to be vaccinated already, please encourage those who are hesitant in our community and help those who have trouble signing up. If we all work together, we can reach a form of herd immunity this summer and increase freedom and economic vibrancy here in North Texas,” said Jenkins.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 312 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 16 Deaths, Including 213 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/fXjwptJvBu — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 27, 2021

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Texas to receive more than 1 million first doses of vaccine next week

More than one million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to the state of Texas next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Saturday afternoon.

This come as the state has now surpasses more than 10 million doses administered.

DSHS says nearly seven million people have received at least one dose, and more than three million are fully vaccinated.